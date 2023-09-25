Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas TRAPPED In New York Thanks To Legal Order!

It looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ kids ain’t goin’ nowhere… at least for the time being.

If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know this divorce is DEFINITELY heating up. The two share daughters Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old whose name they have not yet shared with the public. Last week, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star claimed in a bombshell lawsuit that the Cake by the Ocean singer was “refusing” to give up their daughters’ passports, preventing them from being able to return to their “forever home” in England. Then Joe’s attorney fired back at those claims, blasting the “abduction” references and arguing he just wants shared custody…

Things suddenly seemed so VICIOUS! But it now sounds like the co-parents have come to some sort of temporary ceasefire at least.

In an Interim Consent Order obtained by DailyMail.com on Monday, the two agreed to keep their daughters in New York for the time being. The filing states:

“[Sophie and Joe] have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party’s claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties’ children from the jurisdictions… pending further order of this Court.”

Inneresting…

The outlet reported that the jurisdiction covers the state’s Southern and Eastern districts, which includes NYC, the Hudson Valley, and Long Island. Sophie’s lawyer Stephen Cullen, who filed the docs, claimed the order will not only “protect the well-being of the (children) involved” but also “prevent the (children’s) further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition.” In other words, they’re both agreeing that taking the kids “home” — whether to England or Miami — without the other parent’s consent would be considered abduction. So for now they’re all stuck in NYC. At least they’re trying to keep things cordial for the kids while they’re there, though…

A draft of the legal filing, which cites the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction and the International Child Abduction Remedies Act, is now just waiting to be signed off on by Judge Katherine Polk Failla. The first hearing on the matter won’t be until October 3, so this may take a while. We guess they’re all New Yorkers for the time being! We hope this doesn’t hurt her filming or his touring schedules…

This is just one detente in what’s sure to be a lasting legal battle. But we already knew that was coming! We’ll just have to hope this all ends with what’s best for the kids. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

