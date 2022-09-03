Spencer Pratt Calls Lisa Kudrow The ‘WORST Human’ He’s Ever Met — And Bethenny Frankel Seemingly Agrees!

Uh-oh! Are we about to have a repeat of the JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron drama?!

Spencer Pratt apparently took a page out of the 19-year-old singer’s book on Friday by dubbing a certain someone in the entertainment industry as one of the “worst” celebrities he has ever met – and his answer may shock a lot of people! The situation started when a fan asked on TikTok for the 39-year-old reality star to tell everyone who was “the rudest celebrity you’ve met.” Without hesitation, he responded to the question and claimed it was none other than Lisa Kudrow! He said in the video:

“Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with, by far.”

Spencer did not spill too many deets about why he felt this way about Lisa at the time. When one person suggested that the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star “was just having a bad day,” the MTV personality claimed, “it was a targeted attack.” What?! Other than that his lips have been sealed! However, he did tell everyone in the comments that he’d “think” about telling his story if he reaches over one million views. Right now, the video has gained 2.9 million views – so we’ll have to wait and see if he drops an explanation soon!

Following the video, many people were left stunned by the confession made by Spencer and stormed the comments section with their reactions. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

“You must’ve met her twin sister Ursula cause it could’ve never been phoeb’s”

“What??? Noooooo”

“I’M SHOCKED!”

“PLS TELL ME ITS NOT TRUE”

“LISA KUDROW?!?! Noooooooo”

“I need the tea omg”

“WHAT?! I refuse to believe this”

“Wow this actually shocks me”

“That broke my heart. Just cause I see her as the kindest soul on the show so I gotta remind myself it’s a character”

While some social media users were surprised by his answer, one person who could relate to The Hills alum’s experience? Bethenny Frankel. The former Real Housewives of New York City star replied in the comments that she had her own “crazy” moment with Lisa on her daytime talk show:

“That’s crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also.”

Of course, Bethenny also did not elaborate on what happened However, she later took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to say there was no bad blood between her and the 59-year-old actress, saying she only had a “unique, quote un-quote crazy experience” with Lisa. She then added:

“It stood out to me. But I absolutely would never say that Lisa Kudrow is the worst person in the world. I’m a very, very literal person. Lisa Kudrow could be the best person in the world. I just had a crazy experience, so calm down.”

Hopefully, Spencer will reveal what went down with Lisa soon because we are sure everyone is dying to know right now! Reactions? Were you shocked by his confession, Perezcious readers? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

