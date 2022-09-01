JoJo Siwa Reminds Everyone Of ANOTHER Rude Celeb -- Recalling Time Justin Bieber Insulted Her First Car!

JoJo Siwa is still using TikTok to spill the tea on rude celebs!

As you know, in July the Dance Moms alum took to the video platform to partake in a viral challenge of quickly showing photos as answers to tough questions! In her video, she notably named Candace Cameron Bure as “the rudest celebrity” she’s ever met — which caused a heap of back and forth over the course of a couple weeks! Yeah, something none of us saw coming!

Now Siwa has come back to the social media app with another rude celebrity encounter story!

If you recall, back in December 2018 the Boomerang singer got her first car — a custom flashy BMW that would make Lisa Frank hide her face in shame. The colorful vehicle featured JoJo’s face and the words “Nickelodeon‘s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. Tour”. You can check it out for yourself (below):

Wow! Very much on-brand…

The then 15-year-old was absolutely ecstatic about her new car, but not everyone was in love with it as she was! Justin Bieber was not a fan — going as far as to comment “burn it” below her Instagram post. Yes, really!

The Hold The Drama songstress took it with stride, though. She posted a screenshot to Twitter in surprise:

“@justinbieber commented on a picture of my car! he said “burn it”!”

@justinbieber commented on a picture of my car! he said “burn it”! pic.twitter.com/ZTPztQFi3y — JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa) December 28, 2018

Ouch! Poor JoJo. But the drama was quickly put to rest when Justin responded and cleared the air on what he meant. He tweeted The J Team actress two days later, saying his comment wasn’t “malicious” or “mean-spirited”:

“@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

Later the same day, the dancer quote-tweeted the Yummy singer and confirmed everything was cool between them:

“it’s all good bro! you can perform at my 16th birthday party and we’ll call it good!”

The STAY singer didn’t end up performing at her birthday, but she still had a fun time making a joke out of the situation! The same day things were smoothed over, she posted a photo of herself and a cardboard cutout of Bieber sitting side-by-side in her car and captioned it “burn it”! Ha!

And it would seem like the 19-year-old’s jokes aren’t over four years later! On Friday she posted a video on her TikTok which featured a green screen effect background showing a photo of the infamous “Burn It” car. Text atop the video read:

“POV you’re Justin Bieber when I got my first car…”

The audio in the clip is none other than the viral Vampire Diaries sound — the one where Caroline Forbes‘ character says:

“Burn it. Did I say ‘stand there and look stupid’? No, I said ‘burn. it.'”

LOLz!!

In the caption Siwa joked:

“This audio was made for me.”

See the video for yourself (below):

