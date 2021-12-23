Spider-Man Actor Jacob Batalon Opens Up About His 100 Lb Weight Loss Journey!

He may play Spider-Man’s right hand man on screen, but Jacob Batalon didn’t need a web-slinging superhero to help him get in fighting shape!

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up about what sparked his journey to lose 112 pounds over the course of the last two years, and what steps he took to do it.

The 25-year-old explained he decided to change his habits in 2019 after noticing feeling sluggish, even when he wasn’t moving. He revealed:

“I decided to get into this sort of transformation, or this sort of journey, with my health and fitness at the end of 2019. Even when I wasn’t doing anything physical, I found myself getting sleepy at work and it was because of all the fat food I was eating.”

Being sleepy at work is never good — especially when your job is being on camera! The actor went on to share that his breaking point came when he took a good look at himself in the mirror while shirtless, noting:

“I felt like I could barely walk upstairs without being out of breath and this one day I kind of just saw myself without a shirt on and it was just ridiculous. I could not believe I let myself get this far. That’s what sort of started it all.”

After deciding to make a change, the actor started 2020 by getting a trainer who put him on an intense workout schedule that saw him hitting the gym six days a week for about 90 minutes. Each session included an hour of weightlifting and half an hour of cardio. Jacob also made changes in the kitchen, too. With the encouragement of his girlfriend, Brooke Reyna, the Hawaii native started eating a plant-based diet. He shared:

“Recently, my girlfriend has actually gotten me into a plant-based diet, as well, and that’s really helped my body and I can feel the difference between eating a lot of meat and eating plant-based stuff and that’s really helped me, as well.”

Yum!

Batalon acknowledged that he was “fortunate” to be able to undergo a body transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding:

“I found a lot of light in the dark in the sense that a lot of people were suffering. And I was fortunate and lucky enough to have found my health and all those things.”

Unsurprisingly, working out has also become a form of therapy for the star. He joked about using a medicine ball:

“It just feels more dynamic than lifting a few weights. It also helps release a lot of anger.”

Good on him for working to get the body he wants!

[Image via Avalon/Ivan Nikolov/WENN]