Million Dollar Listing Star Tyler Whitman Explains How He Lost 200 Lbs!

Tyler Whitman is getting candid about his weight loss journey.

In an essay for Today.com, the Million Dollar Listing: New York star opened up on how his struggles inspired him to get in shape and lose 200 lbs — and how the world treated him very differently once he did.

Whitman explained that he was 300 lbs when he “hit rock bottom” back in December 2015 at a Phish concert. Noting that he always “loved dancing no matter my size,” the real estate agent said “this time was different,” adding that he “began to feel faint and nearly passed out.” He recalled:

“I was sobbing, humiliated. I said to [my friend], ‘I am taking care of this. I am so done.’ “

Tyler confessed his weight had been a problem for him in all aspects of his life: professionally, he “was too ashamed to see my clients in person anymore,” and on dating apps he would only post pics of himself from the shoulders up.

He elaborated:

“Usually before meeting, potential dates would ask to see a full-body photo. On the rare occasion they didn’t, I would show up for the date and they would have that ‘oh my’ moment and look on their face. I felt so isolated. I was binging a lot.”

The TV personality said that he tried to make up for his lack of confidence by putting on a “funny-guy schtick,” which ultimately made him feel more alone. He shared:

“I felt like I had to make up for being overweight by putting on a show. My inner story was, ‘I know I’m fat, but I promise I’m awesome — let me put on this performance for you.’ The funny-guy schtick was exhausting and it made it hard for people to connect with me. I thought I was destined for a sad and lonely life.”

Things took a turn after the Phish show moment, though.

After hitting his rock bottom, Tyler vowed to make a change. However, seeing that change through wasn’t easy: after unsuccessfully trying every diet in the book, he opted for gastric sleeve weight loss surgery.

That’s when things really turned around. In a year, he lost 200 lbs., which he’s now successfully kept off for five more. He said:

“That, plus exercise and a healthy diet, worked for me.”

He can say that again:

For better or worse, undergoing that big of a change made the world change how it treated Whitman. He explained:

“Once I lost the weight, things changed for me. Suddenly, people who never paid attention to me before did. The attention came from everywhere. It made me nervous, and it made me angry, too. I couldn’t help thinking, ‘You a**holes never gave a crap about me when I was fat.’ “

So sad!

To cope with the new stresses that came with his new body, Whitman started to rely on drinking, admitting “there was a period of time I was drinking all day.” April 2020, however, he decided to get sober, and has been ever since.

While quitting drinking has been easy for the real estate pro, he confessed he still deals with food cravings on the reg. To help manage his weight loss, the reality star logs his meals in an app — and when the cravings come full force, he asks himself:

“‘How do I want to feel in 30 minutes?’ I don’t like feeling too full and I don’t want a sugar hangover. Just asking that simple question is often enough to keep me on track.”

Good tip!

Tyler concluded his essay by stressing that weight loss takes constant work. He wrote:

“You know those before-and-after photos of people who have lost a lot of weight? Instead of before and after, I prefer to say past and present — because it’s not as though the work is done. This transformation is something I have to show up for and do work for every day.”

We’re happy if he’s happy!

