Arrow’s Stephen Amell Removed From Flight For Reportedly 'Screaming' At Wife

There’s a whole lotta red flags here.

Stephen Amell, who starred on The CW’s Arrow, was removed from a plane on Monday after getting into an altercation with his wife, actress Cassandra Jean Amell, according to TMZ. He was described as “screaming” at her, while Cassandra “ended up burying her face in embarrassment,” per the outlet.

The report stated the 40-year-old star appeared to be intoxicated as he berated his wife. Sources told TMZ that a flight attendant “asked him repeatedly to lower his voice, but he refused.” After continued refusals, an air marshal and three attendants escorted him off the plane.

Related: Chris Brown Allegedly Hit Woman Hard Her Weave Fell Off! LAPD Investigating…

A spokesperson for the airline confirmed to Page Six:

“Delta flight 966 on June 21 took a brief, eight minute departure delay after an unruly customer was deplaned from the aircraft prior to departure in Austin. The flight arrived ahead of schedule at Los Angeles International Airport.”

Apparently, Stephen had to get himself on another flight out of Texas (where the couple attended the ATX Television Festival), while Cassandra and her companions flew back to Los Angeles.

The father of one did end up taking to Twitter on Wednesday to address the news, and he doesn’t sound too sorry:

“My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed.”

He continued:

“I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

Hopefully he had a better apology for his wife…

Because otherwise it seems the couple had a great time at the TV festival, as seen on Cassandra’s Instagram (below), for it to end on such a bad note.

Seems very messy, and a bit worrying. Screaming at your wife is bad enough, but to do so in public? On a plane, no less? Not a good look, to say the VERY least. Can you blame the airline for wanting to save passengers from having to hear anyone go at it with their partner for three hours??

We hope he got his head on straight before he saw his wife again…

[Image via WENN]