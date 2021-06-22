Chris Brown Allegedly Hit Woman At His Tarzana Home So Hard Her Weave Fell Off! LAPD Investigating…

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Chris Brown is in legal trouble again.

According to Eyewitness News on Tuesday, the singer allegedly struck a woman at his Tarzana home in the San Fernando Valley (pictured above). The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, with police arriving at the scene after receiving a radio call. Brown was already gone by that point.

The woman, who has not been identified yet, was the only one home when authorities made it to the residence. She claimed Chris hit her during an argument so hard, part of her weave came off. Thankfully, no severe injuries were visible on her body, though it’s important to note it can take days for injuries to fully present themselves. It’s unknown at this point where the Grammy winner went following the alleged altercation, and he has yet to comment on the allegations at all.

An investigation has begun by the Los Angeles Police Department, with a crime report for battery completed. A spokesperson for the LAPD said the case will be sent to the Attorney’s Office to determine further steps. TMZ sources believe there is a potential for the celeb to be charged with a misdemeanor or nothing at all.

This is the second incident involving police at the singer’s home in recent months. In May, cops had to shut down a party that was not only disruptive to neighbors but highly problematic due to COVID-19 restrictions. TMZ estimated the event had FIVE HUNDRED guests at its peak time, who were there to celebrate the performer’s 32nd birthday and, coincidentally, Cinco De Mayo.

Police showed up at 2:00 a.m. and had a surprisingly easy time shutting down the bash. After a quick talk with the Kiss Kiss vocalist’s security team, everyone left peacefully and promptly (as seen above)! Don’t hear about that happening all that often, especially considering Brown once holed up in his house for 12 hours during a standoff with authorities. It will be interesting to see how he responds to this investigation now…

As Perezcious readers surely know, the Virginia native’s career has been plagued by a string of legal issues, most notably beginning when he physically assaulted his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. He pleaded guilty and served five years on probation, along with completing community service and domestic violence counseling. Though lessons were not necessarily learned as another woman claimed the dancer pointed a gun at her after she admired a piece of jewelry at his house in 2016. The case was ultimately dropped for lack of evidence.

Only time will tell the outcome of this latest allegation… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

