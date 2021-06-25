Stephen Amell's Wife Shares Cryptic Posts About 'Self-Care' Following Ugly Airplane Incident

Stephen Amell‘s wife is speaking out in the days after that ugly airplane incident involving the former Arrow star.

As you may recall, earlier this week, we reported how the 40-year-old TV star was asked to disembark from a Delta Airlines flight in the moments after getting into a loud fight with his wife, Cassandra Jean Amell, on the airplane.

Now, his 35-year-old wife is speaking out in her own way for the first time since the ugly “screaming” incident. On Thursday, the America’s Next Top Model alum took to her Instagram Stories page and shared a slideshow re-posted from self-help guru Mark Manson covering self-care.

“What self-care really looks like,” read the first slide Cassandra shared on Thursday, with the second graphic offering the following advice that seems particularly apt after the airplane incident (below):

“Limit your exposure: To toxic people, toxic information and toxic environments. This means learning to say ‘no.’ This means learning how to be fine on your own.”

On your own???

Whoa!

That’s certainly cryptic, but also very pointed. Like, what else could it be about but this, ya know?!

It’s interesting, because Stephen addressed the incident in a series of tweets back on Tuesday. The Heels actor was pretty tight-lipped about it at the time, explaining what happened and that he left the flight but offering no further details as he revealed:

“My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed. I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle.”

OK, dude, first off, any time a celeb gets kicked off a commercial airplane for fighting with his wife it’s kind of a big deal.

Ask the federal government, they literally keep track of that s**t! It’s not just us! LOLz!

Anyways, it’s interesting to see Cassandra’s reaction in light of Stephen’s own tight-lipped fall-out from the other day.

The couple and their daughter, 7-year-old Maverick, just got back from a long trip to the Maldives earlier this summer, and Cassandra wasn’t shy about posting videos and pictures from their vacation to that same Instagram account that now houses these cryptic messages. Talk about a stunning piece of insight into where Cassandra might be mentally at this point…

What do U make of this cryptic communication, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your take on this unfortunate issue down in the comments (below)!

