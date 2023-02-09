Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Died With No Will -- And Now His Wife Is Fighting In Court For His Assets

The legal ramifications following DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss‘ suicide late last year are playing out in court.

According to reports, Stephen died without a will. Now, his wife Allison Holker Boss is going to court to legally acquire half of the couple’s property and assets, including her late husband’s entertainment royalties and union payouts.

Related: Allison Posts Touching Tribute To Her Late Husband After His Sad Funeral

Per The Blast, new legal documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court indicate Stephen died “intestate” back on December 13 of last year — meaning without a last will and testament in place. Because of that, Allison has filed what is called a spousal property petition requesting Stephen’s assets. In that document, she’s asking the court to pass on the deceased man’s property “to the surviving spouse or surviving registered domestic partner without administration.”

The manner of Stephen’s death may prove to be significant. As we’ve sadly previously reported, he died by suicide in a hotel room in Los Angeles on the morning of December 13. Because there is a legal question as to whether that was a “planned event,” per the news outlet’s report, Allison is specifically requesting “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse.” The news org notes it is “unclear” why she would need to file that document considering the couple was married at the time of his passing. But it has been filed, and now the request will make its way through the system.

More legal and financial complications may arise in the filing, too. The Blast notes Allison’s docs claim tWitch “owned only personal effects of little value” at the time of their 2013 marriage, and his “net worth on the date of marriage was nil.” The filing added:

“There are no written agreements between [Allison] and [Stephen] providing for a non-pro-rata division of the aggregate value of the community property.”

For now, Allison is asking the court to “order half of all property to be transferred into her name.”

She has also made a specific list of the couple’s companies and other assets — including tWitch’s television royalties and entertainment-related interests — that ought to be divvied out to her and their children. Of course, tWitch rose to worldwide fame working on Ellen DeGeneres‘ eponymous talk show for years. So, Allison is understandably hoping to recoup assets from that and these other entertainment ventures:

“1. Undivided One-Half (1/2) interest in Stephen Boss Productions, Inc. a California S Corporation. 2. Undivided One-Half (1/2) interest in Goldman Sachs Investment account. 3. Undivided One-Half (1/2) interest in royalties from Cast and Crew Production

Services. 4. Undivided One-Half (1/2) interest in royalties from Disney Worldwide Services, Inc. 5. Undivided One-Half (1/2) interest in royalties from GEP Talent Services, LLC. 6. Undivided One-Half (1/2) interest in royalties from SAG/AFTRA.”

Upon his death, tWitch left behind children Weslie Renae, 14, Maddox Laurel, 6, and 3-year-old Zaia, whom he shared with Allison as part of their nearly decade-long marriage. It would seem his grieving is moving to ensure financial support for those kids during this awful period.

Related: Ellen DeGeneres Posts Tear-Filled Video To Honor Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

As Perezcious readers will recall, Allison previously delivered a heartbreaking public announcement about tWitch’s passing following the tragic event. On social media in mid-December, the mournful wife wrote of the awful time:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our 3 children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

We still can’t even imagine going through something like that. And then, on top of it, to have to make these difficult legal decisions while still trying to grieve and mourn in the aftermath. Ugh.

Sending love and light to Allison and the kids during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Brian To/WENN/Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss/Instagram]