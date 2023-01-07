Allison Holker Posts Touching Tribute To Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Day After Funeral

Allison Holker is paying tribute to her late husband, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss.

Just one day after the beloved hip-hop dancer was laid to rest in a private funeral, the 34-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum took to Instagram to share a touching video montage of moments from their family’s life together while Rihanna’s track Lift Me Up played in the background. She also wrote in the caption:

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

You can watch the heartbreaking post (below):

This isn’t the first time that Allison has honored Stephen on social media since he died by suicide in a Los Angeles motel last month. She returned to Instagram one week after his death to pen an emotional message to The Ellen DeGeneres Show star:

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Absolutely gutting…

Our hearts go out to Allison and their three children — Zaia, Maddox, and Weslie — as they continue to mourn this loss.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]