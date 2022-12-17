The Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Shares Emotional Tribute To Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss After His Death: ‘He Was Our Flame’

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is being remembered by one of his former colleagues after his sudden death.

As you know, the beloved hip-hop dancer was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel room in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed he died by suicide at the age of 40. Heartbreaking. In the days following the news of his passing, many fans and celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to tWitch and offer their condolences to his family during this difficult time – including The Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Andy Lassner.

He shared an emotional and poignant tribute for the So You Think You Can Dance star on Instagram Friday. Remembering Stephen as “everyone’s friend,” he wrote:

“So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch. Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him. The thing is – it’s all true. It’s all real.”

Related: Stephen Boss’ Mom Breaks Her Silence: ‘Your Mother Loves You To Eternity And Beyond’

The 55-year-old continued:

“Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves. They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was. He made everything about you. He made you feel like the most important person in the world. And he did this for everybody. Not just the people he needed or that were ‘important’. He did it for everybody. It’s doesn’t sound real. But it is. All of it.”

Andy, who worked with Stephen for years, starting when the actor first appeared with him on The Ellen Show in 2014 until the final episode in 2022, recalled his positive and caring energy on set:

“He was everyone’s friend. He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life. And the thing is if you met him just once – you felt that feeling. That light. That’s why I think you and I are hurting. Because we all counted on him. He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer.”

Andy went on to reflect on Stephen’s death, encouraging everyone to be thankful for all of the beautiful moments he gave over the years:

“There was a heavy burden that none of us realized he was carrying. He must have been so tired. But we didn’t know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever. So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine. Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame.”

He then concluded:

“The thing is that light still burns in us. All of us. Let’s try and share that light with the people we love. It’s really all we can do. And that’s enough. It’s more than enough.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Lassner (@andylassner)

A very touching tribute to Stephen. Our hearts continue to go out to his friends and family as they mourn this loss.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, Andy Lassner/Instagram]