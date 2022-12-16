Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left A Note Before Taking His Own Life -- Details

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

So very gutting.

According to TMZ law enforcement sources, Stephen “tWitch” Boss left a note before taking his own life earlier this week. In it, he alluded to past life challenges, though the insider was not specific to what the contents of the letter were.

As we’ve reported, the former SYTYCD star abruptly left his home on Monday to travel less than a mile away to a hotel. There, staff said nothing was unusual about tWitch’s check-in — and that was the last time anyone saw him alive.

His wife, Allison Holker, grew increasingly concerned when she was unable to get in touch with the Ellen Show star. He had left his car at their home, and was completely unreachable by phone. Before police could file a missing person’s report on Tuesday, his body was discovered. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Paramedics were called at around 11:15 a.m. and pronounced Stephen dead at the scene.

On Wednesday morning after news broke, Allison confirmed her love’s death by writing:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She went on:

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Continuing to send love and light to Allison and their three children.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

