No Prenup?! Steve Burton Files For Joint Custody Amid Messy Divorce From Pregnant Wife!

More details about Steve Burton and Sheree Gustin’s divorce are coming to light, and it sounds like things could get messy — as they never prepared for the possibility of a split!

It’s no shocker now that the General Hospital alums are splitting. Back in May, the soap opera hunk revealed that he and his wife of 23 years were dunzo — and that she was pregnant with another man’s baby!! Soap opera drama IRL!

Well, the 52-year-old actor took the inevitable next step in the split on Friday when he officially filed for divorce from the fitness instructor. He cited the breakup date as March 1 and listed irreconcilable differences as the cause for the divorce. But that’s not all that the documents revealed!

On Tuesday, People obtained a copy of the divorce papers that were submitted to the Orange County Superior Court late last week. Unfortunately, it seems like the exes never prepared to part ways because they didn’t sign a prenup before tying the knot. Uh-oh!

Since even before they met on the set of General Hospital (where Steve played Jason Morgan for years and Sheree briefly worked behind the scenes as an intern), Steve has had continued success in the daytime TV realm. We wonder if not having a prenup will come back to haunt him and his finances?!

Innerestingly, he’s already fighting back at possible future financial requirements by asking the court to terminate both his and Sheree’s ability to earn spousal support once the divorce is finalized. Dang!

Additionally, the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem star also filed for joint legal and physical custody of two of his three children, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 8. The former couple also shares a daughter, Makena, who is already 18. And of course, Sheree’s fourth kiddo isn’t mentioned in the filing since she conceived the baby with someone else.

It remains unclear if the fitness coach cheated or if the couple had already (privately) gone their separate ways when she hooked up with someone else — but given that they were still married at the time, it’s definitely not a good look for her. Steve addressed the pregnancy in a statement on his Instagram page in May, telling fans:

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

It’s unclear what went wrong between the couple after two decades together, but recent turmoil in Burton’s life seems to be the biggest sign of trouble. As Perezcious readers will recall, he was fired from General Hospital after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In May, a source told People:

“Their lives were changed when he went through some upheaval and anger over what he considered his freedoms being in jeopardy. He had to leave a show that he loved, which caused chaos in his life.”

It’s not like he HAD to leave — he could’ve just gotten vaxxed. Sigh. But not all the blame can be put on politics, though, as the insider also insisted that Sheree had been “unhappy” before the breakup and was looking for “something more.” They dished:

“Their lives have been in the coasting stage for a while. After a long marriage, it’s not that unusual.”

Bummer. At least things are still amicable enough that they’re hoping to co-parent! We love to see that. Do you think the peace will last though — especially now that finances are being battled over?! Sound OFF (below)!

