Kelly Ripa GOES OFF On Ridiculous 'Nipple' Comments From Viewers!

Kelly Ripa is sending a pointed message to her haters!

On Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the daytime darling revealed she has gotten a lot of nasty comments from viewers whenever she wore a certain type of dress that accentuated her figure. And she’s here to tell fans that those who trolled her wardrobe choices were “whining” about nothing.

The comments came after Kelly and co-host Ryan Seacrest discussed how viewers are always wondering whether or not the American Idol host is wearing socks on the show. The actress then reflected on what fans have torn her to shreds for.

Pointing out her polka dot dress, the 51-year-old said:

“I used to wear– this one sort of has darts. But I used to wear dresses with darts, and people would fixate on my ‘nipples.’ And I’m like, ‘They’re not nipples. Even though I do have them. And so do you!’”

Stars, their nipples are just like ours!

Related: Why Kelly’s Kids Are ‘Disgusted’ By How She Eats!

Kelly went on to lament:

“They were the seam of the dart. But people could not wrap their brains around it!”

The TV personality revealed fans would write to her saying things like, “How dare you,” and “What a betrayal” — to which Kelly could only roll her eyes. She shot back:

“And I’m like, ‘You’re winning, if that’s your biggest problem.’”

She’s not exaggerating, either. The nip noise actually made headlines in 2012 after Kelly caused some outrage by wearing her Stella McCartney “Miracle” dress (aka the “Octavia”).

Related: Kelly Confesses She Has ‘A Favorite Child’ – But None Of Them Know Who It Is!

The Miracle dress is structurally designed give women of any size an enviable hourglass shape, and part of what holds that structure up are the darts sewn into the garment. Unfortunately, many viewers confused the darts for Kelly’s parts. (We tried REALLY hard to look for a good pic of THE dress but it appears any trace of it on Kelly has been scrubbed from the interwebs!!)

Ripa attempted to nip the drama in the bud, telling onlookers at the time:

“I’m wearing what’s known as the Stella McCartney ‘Miracle’ dress. It’s suppose to give you a nice hour glass figure…they’re not nipples, it’s the darts of the dress.”

The host tried to make light of the kerfuffle, joking:

“Everyone knows I had my nipples removed years ago. It’s the dress but thank you all for helping me feel insecure.”

Ha! Apparently, momma still gets the same occasional critique — or else she wouldn’t have felt the need to bring it up again!

What do U think about this dart drama?

[Image via ABC/YouTube]