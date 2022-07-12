General Hospital's Steve Burton Divorcing Wife He Claims Is Having A Baby With Another Man

Well, it’s official. Steve Burton has filed for divorce from his wife Sheree Gustin after 23 years. Not that we couldn’t see this one coming a mile off…

The (now former) General Hospital star announced his separation back in May, explaining to the fans congratulating him on his new baby that he didn’t actually have one on the way. Yes, Sheree was pregnant, he confirmed, but that baby was NOT his! He was out! As he wrote at the time:

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Now, according to TMZ, he’s filed to make the split permanent. He listed the separation date as March 1 — which is pretty recent considering the fitness coach has apparently known she was pregnant since at least May… Huh. The cause cited is the catch-all “irreconcilable differences” — and considering she’s having another man’s child, in this case we don’t really have to wonder too hard about what some of those differences might be.

Steve is seeking joint custody of the couple’s three children, Makena (18), Jack (16), and Brooklyn (8).

The divorce comes as he’s also moved on from his other longterm relationship — with General Hospital. He was a regular on the show for 29 years (!!!) before being fired because he wouldn’t agree to their COVID vaccination mandate. UGH. We just… whatever, we’re so tired of this. (We do have to wonder if disagreements over the pandemic/politics got in the way of his marriage at this point, too, though.) On that split, he said in an interview with Deadline last week:

“It was my belief and I stuck to it and I knew it was gonna be that way. I knew some people would agree with it and some people wouldn’t agree with it. It’s a personal choice and that’s what I had to do.”

He said that breakup was totally amicable, adding:

“I just don’t have anything bad to say. It was a handshake — ‘Hey, it doesn’t work for you. It doesn’t work for me. Okay, great. Awesome.’ That was it. And that’s okay.”

Anyway, soap fans can still see him if they want on the Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem, in which he returns as Harris Michaels, a character he originated in 12 episodes back in 1988!

If he has a similar safety net to fall into regarding his love life, we haven’t heard about it. Yet.

