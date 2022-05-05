Soap Opera Drama IRL! General Hospital Alum Steve Burton Splits From Pregnant Wife: 'The Child Is Not Mine'

This feels like it could be a TV show!

General Hospital alum Steve Burton has just confirmed his separation from his wife of 23 years, Sheree Burton, and in doing so, he dropped another bomb: she’s pregnant with another man’s child!

OK, so as dramatic and made-for-tv as that sounds, it’s not exactly clear when the couple decided to split and when Sheree got pregnant. Nothing scandalous could be happening at all, but when a breakup and baby announcement happen around the same time, it’s hard not to wonder!

Related: Sharon Osbourne Tearfully Reveals Ozzy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

Attempting to clear the air about Sheree’s recent pregnancy announcement, the actor took to his Instagram Story on Wednesday to address the situation matter-of-factly, sharing:

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Hmm. Well, that seems fairly drama free! (All things considered.)

The now-former couple married in 1999. They share three kids: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 7. At this time, the fitness instructor, born Sheree Gustin, has not commented on her ex’s revelation. She’s also made no indication of who her fourth child’s father is.

Related: Kim Cattrall Responds To Sarah Jessica Parker’s Shady SATC Comments!

This unfortunate turn of events for the Burton family comes just months after Steve was fired from the long-running ABC daytime soap opera. The 51-year-old played Jason Morgan on and off since 1991 but was fired in November after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccination. As rumors began to swirl, he addressed the controversy on the ‘gram, saying:

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculation about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate.”

The Emmy winner tried to apply for exemptions but was denied per the strict guidelines on sets during the pandemic, he added:

“I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom for me. I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this.”

Despite being frustrated about the end of his time on the show, Steve recognized his privilege to be on the same series for so long, concluding:

“I’ll always be grateful for my time at General Hospital. I love it there, I grew up there…. so I’ll always be grateful.”

Clearly, these last few years have brought a lot of change into the performer’s life! Here’s hoping this split doesn’t get any more dramatic. Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Sheree Burton/Instagram]