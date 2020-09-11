Wrestler & Jackass Alum Stevie Lee Dead At 54

Professional wrestler Stevie Lee, also known as Puppet The Psycho Dwarf while in the ring, has died at the age of 54.

On Thursday, Lee’s family confirmed the news via GoFundMe, noting that he “unexpectedly passed away” at his home on Wednesday morning. A cause of death was not given.

Donations raised by the fundraiser will give him “the best resting place possible,” arranged by his brother and sister-in-law. The announcement reads:

“He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim and wife Steph left to take care of final arrangements. Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible. All proceeds will be given to Jim Richardson to handle the services/burial costs. Thank you all so much and Puppet, we love you brother!”

In 2002, Stevie began his wrestling career on the series NWA: Total Nonstop Action, later creating the Half-Pint Brawlers organization which earned its own reality series, Half-Pint Brawlers, on Spike TV in 2010. You’ll likely recognize him from his appearances in Oz the Great and Powerful and American Horror Story: Freak Show — but many will remember him for his unforgettable appearance in the 2010 film Jackass 3D.

We’re sending our deepest condolences to Steve’s family, friends, and loved ones.

