Stranger Things Reunion On The Met Gala Red Carpet!

The ladies of Stranger Things may get stuck in some pretty unfortunate ’80s fashions on their hit Netflix show. But at the 2025 Met Gala they proved they know how to be the current moment, too!

Sadie Sink, fresh off her first Tony nomination, scored another first — her debut at the Met Gala! She showed up with pure class in a deep V-cut bodiced black gown. And accessorizing with a black lace shawl? The black-on-black was a perfect contrast to her pearl earrings and her bright red hair, worn up in a casual updo.

Sadie Sink takes the carpet at the 2025 #MetGala Photo: Getty Full gallery here: https://t.co/qlICPh5Uvd pic.twitter.com/ZkmW3FtrHF — Deadline (@DEADLINE) May 5, 2025

Her co-star Maya Hawke went a very different way from the slick black look. She went with peachy pink gown under an enormous, cascading sheer beige cape.

Lookin’ like she’s ready for prom in moonlit clearing at the witching hour!

We just love how these two looks complemented one another! At one point the friends took over the red carpet, their light and dark trains forming almost a yin and yang on the walkway. Gorg! Love these two still being able to collab after filming has already finished!