Zendaya Looking Sharp As Ever At The Met Gala!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Zendaya‘s Met Gala lewk is here!

The Euphoria star rocked a cream-colored three-piece suit and matching hat in honor of the night’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. She added a pop of color with her red nails. There was also a small silver snake on the back of her jacket!

See it:

This year also marked a big change for Z! While she’s often styled by longtime collaborator Law Roach, he previously said they were going to be at the Gala steps “separately this year,” noting per E! News, “We’re doing our own thing this year which is exciting.”

So, who got the honor this time?? The Louis Vuitton fit was designed by Pharrell. Cool!

Her husband-to-be Tom Holland did not walk the carpet with her, which isn’t too surprising. He’s letting his girl have her moment!

Thoughts on the look?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]