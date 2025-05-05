Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Wears The Same Dress Her Mom Wore To Kentucky Derby Gala 21 Years Ago, Says It's Like Getting A 'Hug From Her' Did Travis Kelce Get A Hair Transplant For Taylor Swift?! His Barber Says... OMG! Xtina Is Aging Backwards! Whoa! Bella Hadid Bares All On NYC Streets In See-Through Shirt! LOOK! Susan Sarandon's Daughter Eva Amurri Got A Breast Reduction After Backlash Over Her Boobs In Wedding Dress! Blake Lively Wardrobe Malfunction Cannot Be Unseen! And Fans Are Being SAVAGE About It! JoJo Siwa Spotted Leaving UK... Wearing Chris Hughes' Clothes!!! Kylie Jenner Says She’s Getting 'Lonelier' & Grief 'Isn’t Getting Easier' Months After BFF Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero’s Death Oops! Brooks Nader Accidentally Shows WAY More Than She Intended In Red Carpet Wardrobe Malfunction! Look! Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber & Scooter Braun's Fight Exacerbated By Fashion Drama! Ben Affleck Refuses To Spoil His Kids, Hollywood Money Or No!

Met Gala

Zendaya Looking Sharp As Ever At The Met Gala!

Zendaya met gala red carpet 2025

The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Zendaya‘s Met Gala lewk is here!

The Euphoria star rocked a cream-colored three-piece suit and matching hat in honor of the night’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. She added a pop of color with her red nails. There was also a small silver snake on the back of her jacket!

Related: Ego Nwodim Is Tailored To Perfection At Met Gala!

See it:

This year also marked a big change for Z! While she’s often styled by longtime collaborator Law Roach, he previously said they were going to be at the Gala steps “separately this year,” noting per E! News, “We’re doing our own thing this year which is exciting.”

So, who got the honor this time?? The Louis Vuitton fit was designed by Pharrell. Cool!

Her husband-to-be Tom Holland did not walk the carpet with her, which isn’t too surprising. He’s letting his girl have her moment!

Thoughts on the look?? Share ’em (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
May 05, 2025 15:56pm PDT

Share This