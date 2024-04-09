Street Outlaws Star Sent Heartbreaking Final Text To Girlfriend Right Before Fatal Crash

Oof, this is a real punch in the gut.

Fans of Street Outlaws have already heard the tragic news. Racer Nathan “Cali Nate” Schaldach was killed over the weekend in a terrible car crash. His girlfriend Courtney Paulshock confirmed the news in a heartbreaking post on Facebook on Sunday. And she hasn’t stopped sharing since — photos, songs, podcast clips. She’s clearly messed up right now.

Related: 1923 Actor Found Dead After Being Named As Suspect In DV Case

In one post, Courtney wrote:

“I will love you until the end of time… someone wake me up from this nightmare.”

And underneath, she posted a screenshot of a text from Nate that just… Well, it says it all about the life of a racer we guess. He wrote:

“Garth told me to tell you I love you very much, just in case tomorrow never comes”

And tomorrow never did. So sad. She responded at the time:

“I love you too sweetheart. Can’t wait to come home to you”

Oh no… Our hearts…

Hold your loved ones close and remind them what they mean to you, everyone! You really never know.

[Image via Courtney Paulshock/Facebook.]