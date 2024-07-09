Suki Waterhouse STUNS In Poolside Bikini Pics Just 4 Months After Giving Birth To Her & Robert Pattinson's Daughter!

Suki Waterhouse looks so great — and only four months after giving birth!

The 32-year-old singer-slash-actress of course welcomed her daughter with fiancé Robert Pattinson back in March of this year. You’d never know it judging by her latest photo dump on Instagram, though! The star popped up on IG with a carousel of pool-side pictures late on Monday afternoon that were not only showing off all the fun she’s having under the summer sun, but impressively displaying her incredible post-baby body!

The Daisy Jones & The Six star had a little fun with the caption, too. In it, she joked that she needed more time to eat berries and read books as she lounged and lazed poolside! LOLz! Girl, don’t we all…! She wrote:

“Not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume”

And as you can see (below), the photos backed up her caption:

Whoa!!

Everybody who looked at that set was impressed. Forget the berries and the books and the pool — they were focused on her incredibly taut tum! And remember, this is four months after poppin’ out her pride and joy. AH-Mazing! Either her genetics are on fire — or she’s been putting in some serious work!

Fans double-tapped the image carousel like crazy, and even Paris Hilton dropped a heart eyes emoji into the comments section. Aw! One new momma showing love to another. We’re here for it!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]