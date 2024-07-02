Suki Waterhouse Poses With Baby Daughter For British Vogue -- And Talks Robert Pattinson’s Dad Skills!

Suki Waterhouse’s daughter made her Vogue debut… at only a few months old!

Four months after her baby girl came into the world, the mother-daughter duo graced the cover of British Vogue for its August issue. In the snaps, Suki sported a long fringed coat by Bottega Veneta while she held her little one close to her chest in front of a garden background. Another photo showed the momma cradling her daughter in her arms once again — but this time she rocked a stunning gold Dior dress with a Charvet silk scarf to match. Check out the photos (below):

Related: Robert Pattinson Breaks Silence On Being A Daddy 3 Months After Welcoming Daughter!

Amazing!!! In an accompanying interview, Suki also opened up about welcoming a child with fiancé and perennial internet’s boyfriend Robert Pattinson. Daisy Jones & The Six star revealed they were expecting their first child at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November 2023. While the news of her pregnancy came as a shock to many fans, Suki revealed to the outlet they fully “planned” to have a kid:

“We really planned it. One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be.’ I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’”

Ha! Once her baby girl arrived in March though, motherhood was “shocking in every way” to her the first few days — especially when it came to breastfeeding. The OMG singer recalled how “alarmed” she was once she realized a baby needed to be fed “every two hours,” saying:

“I was alarmed in the hospital when they kept waking me up. I was like, ‘Excuse me? Is this what this entails?’”

Don’t worry! Plenty of other moms also have been there, girl! But what got her through the birth and this new phase in her life? A rap playlist. Oh, and Robert, of course! She shared:

“He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous, but for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm.”

And as a girl dad? Suki went on to gush about how the Twilight alum is “the dad I could have hope for” her kiddo, adding:

“I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story.”

Awww!!!

Becoming a momma has obviously had a massive impact on Suki’s life. She now no longer “has the mental capacity to care” about any online hate she gets — not when she has her daughter at home. Suki explained:

“Now I have this anchor. And I’m so happy all the time to go home and see her little gummy smile.”

Ultimately, the actress feels she finally got everything she’s ever wanted through Robert and their child. Talking about the track To Love off her upcoming album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, she said:

“I had a very clear feeling of being like, ‘Oh, wow, Rob and I have been together six years and I’m still really into this.’ That’s never happened to me before, that’s like a crazy thing. This love and having a family and having a little world… Whatever happens, this is my dream.”

Wow! It sounds like Suki and Robert are loving their parent era! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]