Suki Waterhouse Talks 'Dark' Breakup With Bradley Cooper -- And How Robert Pattinson Feels About Her Famous Ex!

Suki Waterhouse‘s romantic history has been the subject of quite a lot of talk over the past decade — but not usually by her! However, British Vogue caught the Bad Batch star in a rare moment of candor this week!

The new mom sat down with the outlet for an interview published on Tuesday in which she spoke about a great many things, including the fact she welcomed a daughter with Robert Pattinson earlier this year. Sounds like he’s a great dad!

But innerestingly she also FINALLY spoke about her former relationship with Bradley Cooper. If you didn’t know, she and The Hangover star were first linked to one another in 2013, but always stayed quiet about their relationship — even two years later in 2015 when news broke that they’d called it quits. Suki released a song called Brutally that’s rumored to be about Bradley, but nothing is confirmed. And she still hasn’t spoken out. Until now…

Related: Sophie Turner Isn’t Afraid To Get Naughty On Social Media With Her New Beau!

During her interview, the Good Looking singer told the publication:

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating.”

Yikes…

When she and Bradley first started dating, she was just 21 years old while he was 38. And shacking up with SUCH a famous man thrust her into the spotlight more than she expected, which surely must have been disorienting. But what was this “story behind” the headlines? What happened that was so “dark and difficult”?? She really makes it sound like a terrible breakup. She added, mentioning her new family:

“It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

Speaking about how she exorcises some of the pain through her songwriting process, Suki added:

“You can’t let go of things until you expose them to sunlight and they shrivel up and die. A lot of it just doesn’t go away.”

According to the outlet, Suki opened up about her track Brutal on TikTok a couple years ago, admitting to fans at the time:

“I was so scared to put that song out. And [feel] so sad when I’m singing it. So, so sad. I never thought I’d be OK again.”

Whoa… Bradley must have had a HUGE impact on her! Their relationship was during her VERY formative years, so it makes sense.

Sadly enough, she told the outlet she believes heartbreak “always stays in you.” Ultimately, though, she noted that she “wouldn’t take anything back,” as her past experiences led her to a “love that is really pure and a life now.” Awww! That’s so sweet!

As we noted, she and Robert welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, and he clearly loves her with all his heart. She said:

“I wake up in the morning feeling really great. I’ll probably go down again at some point, that’s just how it works. But you wear your scars and if you can take them and build them into something and share them, then that’s the ultimate.”

“Share” her scars?? Omg! So vulnerable and so sweet! Good on you for loving her exactly she is, Rob! The 32-year-old also noted that if you would have told her where her life would be now back in her “dark” period, she “wouldn’t have believed you.” She really got her fairytale ending!

But how does Rob feel about her famous exes? Not just BCoop but also actor Diego Luna and musician Miles Kane? After all, despite the relationships being long over, she does still write about them in her songs for therapeutic reasons. Does he get jealous or possessive like Edward Cullen IRL??

NOT AT ALL! He’s too cocky apparently! She told the mag:

“He couldn’t really give a s**t. He’s like, ‘No one’s better than me, so whatever.'”

Ha! It sounds like Suki agrees…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments down below!

[Images via ELLE UK & GQ/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]