Reformed Party Girl Paris Hilton Plans To Be SUPER 'Strict' With Her Kids On This ONE Thing!

Paris Hilton is learning from her past as a momma!

The socialite and former partier won’t let her kids live the same wild lifestyle she did as a kid — but she’s not concerned about drugs or alcohol yet. She has a much more pressing number one worry right now — restricting her kids’ cell phone and social media use! Wait, really?! That’s her first concern?

While speaking to WSJ at their The Future of Everything Festival on Thursday’s episode of their podcast The Journal, Paris was asked how she plans to handle electronics with Phoenix, 1, and London, 6 months. She was quick to tease:

“I hope that they are nerds like their dad [Carter Reum] and don’t want anything to do with that.”

In this day and age, that’s very wishful thinking!

Realistically, The Simple Life alum knows she’ll have to deal with this dilemma at some point, and she’s prepared to enforce some tough rules, she dished:

“I’m gonna try to not have them have a phone for a while. Some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age, and there are just so many things online that I wouldn’t even want my children to be exposed to. I never thought I’d say this, but I’m going to be the strict mom.”

LOLz! How times have changed!

But, to be fair, we totally see where she’s coming from! The reality star has always faced backlash from haters on social media, but the negative attention has only ramped up since she had her kids. Just last week, she was getting blasted for strapping her children into their car seats incorrectly — comments that she ultimately handled really well.

But then there are more personal digs she’s had to deal with, such as body-shaming jabs about the size of her son’s head. The kiddo couldn’t even walk or talk and he was already getting s**t on by the internet. So not cool! The longer Paris can shield her children from that kind of hate, the better! So, we get why that’s her top priority right now. She has plenty of time to start worrying about drugs, alcohol, or any other wild child behavior as her mini-mes get older. One challenge at a time!

