Awkward! Suki Waterhouse Will Open For Taylor Swift -- Despite The Gigi Hadid Of It All!

Is there an impending battle of the besties between Gigi Hadid and Suki Waterhouse?!

As we’re sure you know, ever since Gigi started dating Bradley Cooper, things have NOT been good with her pal. Or, should we say, her former pal. Robert Pattinson’s wife let it slip in her British Vogue cover story that her breakup with the A Star Is Born actor was “dark and difficult” — and his current GF is reportedly furious!

Suki and Gigi were good friends up until those comments, but a source claimed at the time the Daisy Jones & The Six actress was immediately cut off from the eldest Hadid sis. And now things are just getting MORE awkward because their mutual friend has given Suki a big opportunity.

Related: How Zayn Malik Feels About Ex Gigi’s Romance With Bradley

On Monday, Taylor Swift announced Suki Waterhouse be joining her as an opening act on The Eras Tour for her five remaining London shows! A HUGE opportunity! In an Instagram post, the Milk Teeth musician called the announcement a “dream come true.”

Clearly she’s so excited for the career boost… but is this just asking for trouble?

We mean, Gigi and Bradley have been getting closer and closer to Tay and her beau Travis Kelce. The couple have attended Eras Tour shows in the past, hanging with Trav. And since the couples have all been hanging out together. So if they’re going on double dates, should Tay really be inviting Suki to open for her? Especially considering she and her opening acts tend to get CLOSE!

We doubt if things are truly on as bad of terms between Gigi and Suki as we’ve heard, that BCoop and his girl will be attending those Wembley Stadium show dates! But it could get worse than that. We mean, will this hurt Tay and Gigi’s relationship? Will the 29-year-old supermodel think the Blank Space singer is choosing Suki over her??

Moreover, is it just a business decision on T. Swizzle’s part? Or is it possible she’s actually trying to mend fences between the former pals??

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]