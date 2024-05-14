Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid Spotted Making Out During Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Turn In Paris!

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper took full advantage of being in the City of Love!

While attending the Eras Tour on Sunday night in Paris, the couple didn’t hold back from flaunting PDA. In fact, quite the opposite! They were actually caught sharing a steamy kiss at one point! In a new TikTok video, the 49-year-old actor can be seen wrapping his arms around the 29-year-old model’s waist while pulling her in for a big smooch during the show. All this was happening while Travis Kelce danced along to his girlfriend Taylor Swift singing The Alchemy on stage, too. So chaotic! So fun! So sweet!!

Ch-ch-check it out!

Cute!!

A source told ET about the fun date night:

“The two kept the PDA to a minimum, sneaking a kiss every now and then, and embracing every once and a while as the two sang to Taylor’s hits.”

That’s more than we’ve seen from them in public before! So, things must be going well! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]