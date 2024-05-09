How Zayn Malik Feels About Ex Gigi Hadid’s Romance With Bradley Cooper Now!

Gigi Hadid’s romance with Bradley Cooper finally got the stamp of approval from her baby daddy and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik?!

Two years after their messy breakup, Gigi moved on with the 49-year-old actor. The pair were first romantically linked in October 2023 and have been going strong ever since. We can assume a lot of family and friends were thrilled for Gigi when she began dating Bradley. However, not everyone was on board with this relationship at one point! In February, a source told Us Weekly that Zayn was “not happy with their relationship and never will be.” Jeez.

Related: Zayn’s Never Been In Love — Despite Relationships With Gigi Hadid & Perrie Edwards!

But now? Never say never! It seems the former One Direction member had a change of heart with this relationship! According to an insider for Us on Thursday, Zayn is now “completely supportive” of the couple. Wonder what changed his mind all of a sudden? He was seemingly dead-set against the relationship! Whatever happened, Gigi must be relieved! And what’s adding to her happiness right now is she’s “thrilled with how things are going” with Bradley, per the source. Aww!

Although Gigi’s connection with the Maestro star is growing, her main priority is always her and Zayn’s daughter, Khai. The 29-year-old runway star wants to keep things amicable for her sake. We bet Bradley fully understands Gigi’s situation! He has a daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. A second insider told the outlet about Gigi and Zayn:

“They went through a rough patch but have both matured and are focusing on their 3-year-old daughter [Khai]. It’s important to them that she grows up in a stable environment.”

Not that Gigi needs it by any means since they split, but Zayn’s support for her romance with Bradley must make things easier for them! There’s less of a chance of the exes fighting over the matter, for sure! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]