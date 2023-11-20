Suki Waterhouse Reveals She & Robert Pattinson Are Expecting A Baby! LOOK!

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are going to be parents!

Yes, it’s true, Perezcious readers! The Good Looking songstress revealed the exciting news while on stage at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico on Sunday. She was dressed to impress — or rather to “distract” — in a pink feathery coat, a glittery minidress, and matching glittery tights and boots, as she playfully told fans:

“I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on.”

She then moved her coat out of the way of her midsection, revealing a baby bump! OMG! She continued:

“I’m not sure if it’s working.”

LOLz! Yeah, we don’t think so! Watch the viral moment (below):

The 31-year-old has been dating Robert for five years now, as People first reported the two were an item all the way back in 2018. And now, we’re sure The Batman star is just as over the moon as his lady!!

We are SO happy for these two! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]