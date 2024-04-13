Suki Waterhouse Reveals Sex Of Her & Robert Pattinson’s Baby At Coachella!

Suki Waterhouse finally spilled the beans!

One week after confirming the arrival of her and Robert Pattinson’s bundle of joy, the 32-year-old singer revealed she is a proud… girl mom! Yep, she welcomed a baby girl! Suki made the big reveal when she hit the stage for the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Palm Springs on Friday, telling the audience:

“I don’t know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down. I love amazing ladies, and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life.”

As you will recall, news broke in March that Suki had given birth to her baby with Robert when photos of the couple out on a walk with a stroller instead of her baby bump dropped. The Daisy Jones and the Six star then publicly debuted the newborn with a sweet picture on Instagram this month with the message, “Welcome to the world angel.”

