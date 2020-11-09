This Is Us Star Susan Kelechi Watson Confirms She's Single One Year After Announcing Engagement

So much for that!

This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson just flipped the script on everybody, and surprisingly confirmed she’s actually single, just about one year after she initially had gotten engaged to fellow actor Jaime Lincoln Smith.

Related: Jenelle Evans Opens Up About Her Breakup & Answers More ‘Teen Mom’ Questions

Watson offered up the relationship update on Saturday morning November 7th, in a post to her Instagram Stories page, writing (below):

“And I thought becoming Single was gonna be the only eventful thing to happen to me this year. #TwentyTwenty”

Of course, Watson was alluding to — among other things — the ascension of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House after being named the President- and Vice President-elect on Saturday morning.

But it’s also news that she’s apparently broken things off from Smith, too. Judging by her comments, the split may have been a long time in the making, of course. Her counterpart hasn’t said anything publicly about the breakup, though, so it’s not clear exactly what happened, and when, and all that.

Still, it’s something to now go back and look to see that both actors have since deleted their collective Instagram posts about each other, and the breakup itself appears to be a permanent thing that really took hold quite a while ago. Watson’s weekend comments simply prove it, of course.

BTW, both Watson and Smith were pumped about Biden’s big White House win, and even more so, regarding Harris’ ascension to the second-highest position in the land. As you can see (below), they both clearly have a LOT of pride for the big political victory this weekend:

Loving it!!!

We have a feeling a LOT of Black people (and generally more people of color) are feeling that same pride about Harris right now, and we love to see it! This is definitely a step in the right direction for American politics and making progress socially and culturally in this country… let’s keep it moving from here, now!

Related: Take A Look Back At Some Of The Most Brutal Celebrity Breakups From Last Year!

Still, always interesting to see that this pair low-key ended things between themselves, too.

Watson is dead-on right about 2020, though. What a crazy year full of break-ups and deaths and crazy politics and even crazier political elections and… ugh, it’s only just early November. Can we make the calendar speed up at all, please?! Just a little bit?? LOLz!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/Joseph Marzullo/WENN]