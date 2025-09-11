Hugh Jackman Frustrated -- Sutton Foster's 'Complicated Feelings' About Divorce Putting 'Dark Cloud' Over Romance!

Sutton Foster‘s romance with Hugh Jackman has hit a major road bump — her husband is putting a real damper on her happiness!

As Perezcious readers know, Sutton and Hugh fell for each other while working on The Music Man on Broadway, beginning in 2021. The only problem? They were both already married! Hugh was first to call things off with his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness, in 2023 — before any of us knew about the affair drama! Reports of his secret romance quickly took off, though, and they eventually went public.

Hugh has already settled his divorce, even if his ex doesn’t seem satisfied with how things have played out… But its over legally. He’s a single man again.

But things have been moving a LOT more slowly for Sutton and her ex-man!

According to Radar Online on Thursday, the Younger alum is struggling to dive headfirst into her new relationship because of her ongoing divorce drama with husband Ted Griffin. A source shared:

“Hugh’s divorce is finally all settled, but Sutton’s is still lingering. It’s a dark cloud over her, which of course affects Hugh and their time together.”

Oh, no. That’s not good…

The actress was married to the screenwriter for 10 years and they share a young adopted daughter together. Even though she’s happy with Hugh, walking away from her past isn’t “easy,” the source continued:

“Sutton’s a sensitive person, and just because she’s fallen in love with Hugh and is excited about the life they’re building doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of pain over her divorce. She spent so many important years with Ted and the ending of that is not easy.”

As for Ted, the split and alleged cheating were a huge shock to him. The insider said he’s still upset over it and doesn’t want to let Sutton go — aw! This is making everything even more emotional for the Bunheads alum because she still cares about her ex, the confidant explained:

“There are a lot of complicated emotions. On top of it all, their daughter is the light of their lives, and every decision has to be made with her in mind.”

So difficult navigating such a messy split with a kid involved! Hopefully, they’re remaining as amicable as possible behind the scenes.

Because of all this stress, the 50-year-old, who has already moved in with Hugh in his New York City apartment, is really “struggling” to put the necessary attention into her partner:

“Sutton is a positive and upbeat person, so she does her best to put on a happy face for Hugh. But he can see that she’s struggling, and he hates that he can’t just swoop in and fix this for her.”

That’s tough for both of ’em!

And without the divorce resolved, the Deadpool & Wolverine star is forced to hit the brakes on his next chapter:

“He’s dying to propose, but he knows the timing would be terrible. He’s got no choice but to wait — which is killing him.”

Oof!

The new couple is also reportedly thinking about adopting a child together, that’s how committed they are! But obviously they don’t want to do any of that until Sutton’s a single lady and over this heartbreak. So Hugh’s gonna have to wait a while before he gets down on one knee…

Reactions? Do U think it’s good they’re being forced to slow down? Or could this divorce drama poke some holes in the new romance? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN/MEGA & Sutton Foster/Instagram]