Three’s Company Star Suzanne Somers Dead At 76

Suzanne Somers has died at 76 years old.

The fan favorite actress, whose decade-spanning career was made famous by roles on TV classics like Three’s Company and Step By Step, had sadly passed away.

On Sunday, her publicist, R. Couri Hay, told Page Six that after a 50-year battle with cancer, she sadly lost her life to the unforgiving disease. He shared:

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

How devastating. We hope her family can at least rest a bit easier during this unfathomable time knowing she went “peacefully.” The source added:

“Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan [Hamel], her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Related: John Travolta & Daughter Share Sweet Messages In Honor Of Kelly Preston’s Birthday

Sadly, her passing was just one day before her 77th birthday on October 16 — but her family still plans to celebrate. Hay divulged:

“They will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”

A source close to the late actress revealed more details about her last moments, sharing with the outlet:

“She died in her new ‘all green home’ in Palm Springs, in her sleep with her loving husband by her side.”

Truly a peaceful end.

Another insider also shared that Alan had given Suzanne an early birthday present prior to her passing:

“[It was a] handwritten love poem wrapped in her favorite pink peonies.”

Wow… SO much love. She was lucky to have him. We can’t imagine how hard this is on the Canadian film producer — he’s been married to Suzanne for 46 years!

This, of course, comes just three months after the American Graffiti actress revealed to on Instagram that her cancer had come back:

She told Entertainment Tonight in July that she had been “living with” different forms of cancer since she was in her 20s.

Our hearts are with her loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

[Images via ABC/YouTube & FayesVision/WENN]