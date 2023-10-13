John Travolta & Daughter Ella Share Sweet Messages In Honor Of Kelly Preston's Birthday

John Travolta and his daughter are remembering Kelly Preston on what would’ve been her 61 birthday.

On Instagram, Travolta posted a gorgeous throwback photo of his late wife in honor of her birthday. Kelly sadly passed away in 2020 after a rough two-year long battle with breast cancer. The Grease alum has since been keeping her memory alive, and on Thursday wrote in a caption below the throwback photo:

“Happy Birthday Kelly! We love you!”

Simply beautiful. A lovely soul gone far too soon.

The pair’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, also posted a photo in honor of her late mother. The 23-year-old wrote below the photo of her younger self hugging her mom:

“Happy birthday mama, you inspire me everyday “

Such an adorable photo! So bittersweet.

It’s been over three years since Kelly died, and over a decade since they lost their beloved son Jett — this family has shown so much strength and resilience. At the time of the Secret Admirer‘s passing, a family rep released a statement about her that said in part:

“She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched.”

So well said… We’re sending so much love and light to John, Ella, and the rest of the Travolta bunch. Happy birthday, Kelly!

