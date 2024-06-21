Joe Alwyn Hoped People Would Read Between The Lines In Interview For Taylor Swift Breakup Hints: SOURCE

It took over a year, but this past weekend Joe Alwyn finally broke his silence on his big breakup last year. But did he say more in his interview than we realized??

At some point in early 2023, the Kinds of Kindness star ended things with Taylor Swift after six years together. In a new profile in The Sunday Times he didn’t say much, but apparently there may have been some nuggets worth paying attention to.

According to a source spilling to DeuxMoi on Thursday, Joe was pretty “specific” in his wording, especially about dates! The insider claimed:

“Joe was hoping that people were paying attention to the few actually specific things he said, namely the timeline of their relationship.”

Hmm. There are a few examples to look at here:

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

“Over six and a half years” certainly gives us a more specific timeline. Most notably he said about the breakup:

“What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

So the breakup happened only “one week” before we heard about it? The breakup was first reported on April 8 — though it was claimed in that Entertainment Tonight piece that it had happened weeks prior. The source says no way:

“She can talk about her version of what happened all she wants, and how they’ve been over for months and months by the time it got out, that it happened back in February. But Joe was very clear in his choice of words in that interview. He says they split up, and a week later the world learned about it. He said it happened only a little over a year ago. None of that speaks of February 2023. The fact is, they were together when she set off on the tour, and while things were rocky, they were not done and over.”

It’s true, his timeline definitely makes it sound like they broke up at the end of March or the beginning of April. It’s the one thing he was really specific about. Hmm.

Deux noted another source previously told them Joe and Taylor were only “on a break” like Ross and Rachel when the tour began, which was on March 17.

“This revisionist history of hers was all to make the Matty Healy overlap look less messy than it actually was.”

WHOA!

Is this source suggesting there was actual overlap? Is Joe??? Or was it just the fact she was clearly in contact with Matty as she made a guest appearance at The 1975’s show in January? Huh. We need to look over our Taylor/Matty timeline again…

It does seem clear Joe was really upset about the Matty situation, even if it was a totally innocent rebound. The source claimed:

“One of the conditions of the interview was that the name Matty Healy was never refererenced.”

So why not just come out and say it if this is how Joe feels? Well, her fans would eat him alive, call him a liar… We’ve seen how some of the most ardent Swifties can get about her exes…

Whether he intended the dates to change the narrative or not, Joe definitely intimated there’s stuff about the breakup no one knows about, as he stated in the interview:

“There is always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said.”

Huh. So is this source right? Is Joe taking a page out of his ex’s book and hinting at what really happened, like she does in her easter egg-filled lyrics and music videos? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

