OMG! Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Really ARE Dating!!

Well we’ll be damned!

Over the weekend, rumors exploded across social media that Sydney Sweeney was dating controversial talent manager Scooter Braun. All the chatter stemmed from footage resurfacing of them hanging out at Jeff Bezos’ wedding extravaganza in Venice, Italy earlier this summer, but there wasn’t much to the rumor beyond that.

We thought for sure it was just ridiculous speculation. But it turns out it was TRUE! At least according to the latest sources…

On Tuesday, TMZ confirmed that the Euphoria star is indeed dating the record executive! An insider told them the pair first met at the wedding, but they were unsure of when they actually started seeing each other. Sources did, however, make clear they aren’t a serious couple or anything; they’ve been on multiple dates but are keeping things “casual”:

“Sydney has just ended a relationship and she’s doing what women in their 20’s do — she’s dating.”

There have been rumblings about the in-demand actress been linked to other guys, though none quite so concrete as this.

As we’ve been following, Sydney broke off her engagement to fiancé Jonathan Davino, 42, earlier this year and has been the most eligible bachelorette in Hollywood ever since! And Scooter was the guy she went with? Huh. We guess she has a thing for men in their 40s. She’s 27, and he’s 44!

Fans mostly reacted with disgust after the rumors spread, with Scooter being persona non grata among Swifties (who make up a pretty darn big part of the population!) after what he did to Taylor Swift!

