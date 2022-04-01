Sydney Sweeney's Grandparents Had The WILDEST Reaction To Her Euphoria Nude Scenes!

Sydney Sweeney invited her entire family to the premiere of Euphoria, completely forgetting all about her NSFW scenes until they aired on a massive screen in front of her parents, grandparents, and extended brood — and the reaction she got was completely unexpected!

Appearing on The Ellen Show on Thursday, the 24-year-old actress opened up about the unforgettable moment, telling Ellen DeGeneres:

“For the premiere, I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]. I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and it was a ginormous screen…I was on the floor. I wasn’t thinking. I was so excited.”

Excited and then perhaps a bit mortified! Or at least hesitant to hear what her fam had to say afterward!

Turns out she had no reason to panic because her grandparents LOVED it! Surprisingly, they even complimented her on her bod, she revealed:

“They said I have the best t*ts in Hollywood.”

LOLz!! Her grandmother was in the audience and approved the remark with a thumbs up! Ch-ch-check it out:

