Britney Spears Praises Euphoria For Helping To Make Her Anxiety ‘Go Away’

Britney Spears cannot get enough of Euphoria!

Ever since her conservatorship ended last year, the 40-year-old pop sensation has been very open about a range of topics, everything from her mental health to what she suffered from the hands of her father Jamie Spears to even what she enjoys at the moment. In a new Instagram post, Britney revealed she’s a big fan of Euphoria after watching the popular series during Mental Health Awareness Week a couple of months ago. Alongside a clip from season one, she admitted on Friday that the show has really helped with her anxiety, explaining:

“For MENTAL AWARENESS WEEK a little while ago I watched this insane amazing show @euphoria … Good God it’s too good !!!! I’m a little behind anyways !!!! Watching this and being entertained by these crazy plots I suddenly felt all my anxiety go away … the show was like meditation !!!! It put a HUGE grin on my face … and if you want to be zen … there’s sound therapy … stillness … yoga???? … monk retreats … but last but definitely not least, train your thoughts to think things that make you SMILE … YES you know THOSE !!!! YOU GOT IT ???? KEEP SMILING.”

Although the series has often been criticized for glorifying sex, drug use, and violence, lead actress Zendaya previously told Entertainment Weekly in an interview that “the feeling behind Euphoria, or whatever we have always been trying to do with it, is to hopefully help people feel a little bit less alone in their experience and their pain.” According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Mental Illness Awareness Week happens between October 2 to October 8 each year, which means the Crossroads star would have still been under her conservatorship when she watched Euphoria. So no doubt, the series must have served as a welcomed distraction for Brit while she fought for her freedom in court!

Another thing that has also helped with her mental health? Nail art. Earlier in March, the Toxic singer flaunted her nude nails decorated with a pink butterfly, bow, and “lady emblem,” opening up in the caption:

“I have social anxiety but like the worst kind where it’s unbearable … but holy s**t there’s hope! I looked at my hands, saw these charms and I exploded with conversation … not scared at all to talk.”

Britney has been very transparent on social media about her healing process from the trauma she experienced within the 13-year legal arrangement. Back in February, she shared that declined to speak with Congress since she “wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now” after receiving a letter from them to discuss conservatorship laws:

“In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy !!!! Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave !!!”

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram, Euphoria/YouTube]