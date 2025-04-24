Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino NOT Back Together! Here's What They Were Doing In Florida!

Pump the brakes… It sounds like Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s reunion in Florida has a perfectly reasonable and non-romantic explanation!

Over the weekend, the Immaculate star was spotted on a breakfast date with a group of friends in Florida — including her now-ex-fiancé and her new pup.

The pair were also reportedly spotted out to dinner the same weekend with friends. So given how fresh their engagement-ending breakup is, fans began wondering if the sightings are a hint they’re actually working things out.

We mean, they were spotted together just a couple weeks ago in Cali, too. What’s going on? Well, this recent event we know exactly why they were together.

On Wednesday, an insider dispelled any hint of reconciliation rumors, telling TMZ they’re both in the sunshine state because Sydney hosted a gender reveal party at her oceanfront property for an expecting friend! Jonathan is also tight with that friend, so the invite was extended to him.

Hey, they were together for over six years, they’re going to have some mutuals. And clearly they’re mature adults — who don’t want to be in the business of making their friends choose sides!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via MEGA/WENN]