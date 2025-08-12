Sydney Sweeney & MGK REALLY Don't Want You To Think Anything Happened Between Them -- Despite Fueling Rumors!

What is going on with Sydney Sweeney and Machine Gun Kelly???

Earlier this year, romance rumors erupted when the pair were spotted partying together in Las Vegas in May, shortly after the actress called off her engagement with Jonathan Davino. The speculation died down for a bit. However, it picked right back up this week when the singer appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen! A fan asked if MGK and Sydney were more than friends, to which he responded:

“Kyle P… Shut up, dude.”

Related: Megan Fox Co-Wrote Song On MGK Album — A Callback To THIS Telling Poem She Wrote!

That wasn’t exactly a no, MGK! The Bloody Valentine artist could’ve said, no way, we’re just friends, or something along those lines. But he didn’t! So obviously people were going to think there could’ve really been something going on between him and the Euphoria star! Well, now insiders are insisting otherwise — and they really hope you buy it! Sources “with direct knowledge” swore to TMZ on Tuesday that the two never hooked up… ever! Ever ever! Ever ever EVER ever!

Hmm…

So why couldn’t MGK say that on air? Why leave any chance for fans to question his words? Does the musician just like the idea of fans thinking they hooked up when they really didn’t? Or did something really happen between them and maybe Sydney’s team doesn’t want it getting out? Considering Machine Gun Kelly is reportedly trying to work things out with baby momma Megan Fox, you would think he’d take the opportunity to shut down any speculation of him with another woman… Just saying!

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Do you buy that MGK and Sydney never hooked up? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]