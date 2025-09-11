Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Princess Catherine Plots Betrayal Of William -- Going Behind His Back To Meet With Harry: REPORT Justin Baldoni Keeps Losing! This Judge In New York Is On Blake Lively’s Side! The Latest! Taylor Swift Trolling! Chargers Player Who Hit Travis Kelce Brings Tay Into It! Drama! The Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni Case Just Went Off The Rails! Glen Powell Breaks Silence On Messy Gigi Paris Split Amid Those Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumors -- And It's SHADY! Olivia Jade Shows Support For Jacob Elordi After Glen Powell Dating Rumors! Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Talks Surprise Weight Loss & Says He's Planning To Lose A LOT More! Find Out Why... Julia Roberts & Andrew Garfield Aghast! Ayo Edebiri Expertly Claps Back After Being Excluded In SHOCKING Interview Moment! Angelina Jolie Breaks Down In Tears Giving Rare Comment About Her Late Mother's Cancer The Charlie Sheen Corey Haim Rape Allegations -- Another Look At Corey Feldman's Shocking Claims... Tom Holland Explains How Having ADHD & Dyslexia Makes Acting ‘Intimidating’ Some Vogue Staffers Aren't Happy About A 'Nepo Baby' Taking Over For Anna Wintour!

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney’s SHOCKING Transformation Revealed In First Christy Trailer! LOOK!

Sydney Sweeney shocking transformation Christy trailer

Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable in her new film!

Black Bear Pictures has released the first trailer for Christy, the upcoming film about the career of Christy Martin in boxing and her personal struggles along the way, including an abusive relationship with her trainer/manager-turned-husband Jim Martin. Sydney plays the legendary athlete and underwent a complete transformation for the role, which you see in the first look of the biopic!

Related: Sydney Sweeney ‘Not Exclusive’ With Scooter Braun & ‘Still Considers Herself Single’

The actress is all muscled-up and rocking everything from a brunette short perm to braided blonde locks! She’s hardly recognizable at times! Sydney even sports a southern accent throughout! We mean, it appears she really committed to this part! Check out the entire trailer (below):

Wow!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan to watch Christy when it hits theaters on November 7? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Black Bear Pictures/YouTube, Sydney Sweeney/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 11, 2025 09:00am PDT

Share This