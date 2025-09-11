Sydney Sweeney’s SHOCKING Transformation Revealed In First Christy Trailer! LOOK!

Sydney Sweeney looks unrecognizable in her new film!

Black Bear Pictures has released the first trailer for Christy, the upcoming film about the career of Christy Martin in boxing and her personal struggles along the way, including an abusive relationship with her trainer/manager-turned-husband Jim Martin. Sydney plays the legendary athlete and underwent a complete transformation for the role, which you see in the first look of the biopic!

Related: Sydney Sweeney ‘Not Exclusive’ With Scooter Braun & ‘Still Considers Herself Single’

The actress is all muscled-up and rocking everything from a brunette short perm to braided blonde locks! She’s hardly recognizable at times! Sydney even sports a southern accent throughout! We mean, it appears she really committed to this part! Check out the entire trailer (below):

Wow!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you plan to watch Christy when it hits theaters on November 7? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Black Bear Pictures/YouTube, Sydney Sweeney/Instagram]