Sydney Sweeney Spotted Going Hilariously Incognito At Lunch With Jonathan Davino After Breakup Reports! Look!

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino may be broken up, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of each other’s lives! They were together for over six years and share a dog. Heck, they still own a multimillion dollar home together, don’t they?

So it makes sense they’d have stuff to talk about. Maybe that’s why they got together on Saturday! The (former) couple were photographed having some lunch at a diner in El Lay, with their shared pooch Tank in tow. They sat away from everyone else at one of the outside tables — but we guess it felt a little too exposed for Sydney. Or maybe the Immaculate star didn’t want anyone to know about this particular outing??

The Euphoria star is usually so outgoing and vibrant, but she traded in the fashion statement looks for the most hilariously low-rent incognito fit she could. She sported an oversized blue-grey hoodie — which she wore with the hood on the entire meal — as well as sunglasses. But it didn’t stop paps from snapping her! Maybe it’s because they recognized Jonathan, who didn’t bother hiding at all? Ch-ch-check her out (below)!

Downcast Sydney Sweeney and ex-fiance Jonathan Davino seen for first time since ‘calling off wedding’ https://t.co/5nJs3Hd3R3 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 7, 2025

The hood and sunglasses, man. Classic Los Angeles. If you see someone covering up like that in Tinseltown, you automatically wonder which celeb is under all that! Or if it’s the Unabomber, we guess…

Anyway, the question is… why hide? If you’re trying to keep people from speculating more about your relationship — which we’ve recently heard ended all the way back in January — why not just act natural? For that matter, if you don’t want to be seen, why go out?

Well, we actually get that last one. Sometimes when you hang out with an ex, you want to do it in a nice, neutral location. But clearly he didn’t get the hoodie memo. Or he didn’t care to make things easier on her?

Jonathan certainly seemed to still be affectionate towards the Euphoria star. There was absolutely no PDA or handholding on this outing, but he did at one point put his hand on her back as they walked. Maybe it was territorial, maybe comforting? She did kinda look upset. Hey, maybe it was just force of habit. We’re talking about a LONG relationship they’re ending, right?

What do YOU think was up with the lunch and Sydney’s incognito outfit choice??

