Ally Lewber Details James Kennedy’s Domestic Violence Arrest For The First Time

Ally Lewber is finally spilling about what happened the night her ex-boyfriend James Kennedy was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence.

In an interview with People on Tuesday, the Vanderpump Rules alum shared that everything had been going great between her and the reality star, but then the night of Kathy Hilton’s holiday party happened. Ally, an astrologer, said she was hired to read the RHOBH star’s birth chart on December 10. While she worked at the event, James “was drinking” behind her back:

“When I was finished working and came out to the party, that’s when it was like, ‘Oh, his whole demeanor changed.’ And I could kind of tell, like, ‘Have you been drinking?’”

While Ally was “suspicious,” she claimed she didn’t believe the DJ broke his sobriety at first and wondered if he had just drunk “coffee” instead. At that point, he had been sober for a year — or that is what she thought. When the couple got into the car later, the singer says things “kind of spiraled” as she realized James was actually drunk. She became very upset with the 33-year-old as he knew “drinking was a non-negotiable” for her:

“The tension was high. My friend Jack was with us also, so we’re all just really fighting. [Kennedy was] still gaslighting me. He’s like, ‘I’m not drunk, you’re drunk.’ And I’m like, ‘No.’ We were just fighting, and then when we got out of the Uber, the fighting just continued. I was like, ‘I don’t want to be here.’ We were just fighting outside.”

At some point, someone called the cops who would soon show up. Ally insisted once again that she “was not hurt physically” but had been pained “emotionally” from the verbal fight. Now, an arrest log stated the woman inside the home said “her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground” — so, if that’s true, then that does sound like violence, despite Ally’s account. However, prosecutors later declined to press charges. Ally continued:

“I was like, ‘Breathalyze him.’ Because at this point, he’s still telling me, ‘I’m not drunk.’ So when they actually showed up, I was like, ‘Oh, perfect, will you please breathalyze him?’ So that was my first thought, and they were like, ‘Well, we can’t do that. We’re not allowed to do that.’ But then they were like, ‘He’s drunk.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, thanks.’”

And that night wasn’t the first time James had broken his sobriety. Ally later discovered he was “drinking again behind my back” for a lot longer. While she insisted she was never “physically hurt” nor “felt unsafe” with him, the lying and drinking was the final straw for her and so, she finally broke up with him. Ally had to do what’s best for her at the end of the day! As for James? Hopefully, this situation served as a huge wake-up call for him, too.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Ally Lewber/Instagram]