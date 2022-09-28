Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin Are Staying Together Because... Dividing Their Assets Would Be Too Hard?!

Is this the real reason Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin decided to rekindle their romance?!

As you may know, the couple ended things after 25 years together last month. Around the time, a report from TMZ came out claiming that Sylvester and Jennifer called it quits over the 76-year-old’s purchase of a Rottweiler named Dwight. The outlet alleged that Sly wanted the dog while his wife was against it at the time — leading to a bunch of back-and-forth arguments. Eventually Jennifer filed for divorce.

The Creed star said at the time that such a “trivial argument” was not the motivation for the split. Meanwhile, a source previously shared with People that they were dealing with “lots of issues for years,” and Jennifer ultimately “had enough.” The insider also added that the two kept “having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve,” and she “got sick of spinning in a circle.” Whatever the reasons, it seemed like the relationship was totally over.

However, surprisingly, they were able to move past their issues! In a shocking twist of events, Page Six reported last week that Sylvester and Jennifer “were able to work out their differences” and are back together now. A representative even confirmed an order of abatement was filed to pause their divorce since the pair “are both extremely happy” again. We love to see two people work things out… but there might be more to the story about the reconciliation…

While an insider for People noted that Sylvester and Jennifer have established “a better channel of communication,” it is still not complete “bliss” between the pair right now. In fact, the source claims the big reason they ultimately decided to give their marriage another chance because of how hard it might be to split up their “assets” after 25 years together. Wait, what?! The insider explained:

“They have their differences, but in a longterm marriage like theirs, ending it and dividing up their assets would be difficult.”

Umm… The divorce being too time-consuming is not really the best reason to stick together, especially if Sly and Jennifer had “issues for years.” Just saying! Those don’t just get resolved overnight, so hopefully, they are taking steps to work through whatever happened if they really want to make this last.

In case you didn’t know, the twosome’s estimated $400 million fortune had been a big concern when the 54-year-old former model filed for divorce in Palm Beach, Florida, on August 19. In the court documents, she accused the Rocky actor of excessively spending their “marital assets” However, Sly denied any wrongdoing in a response filing.

Beyond their assets, Sylvester and Jennifer also factored in a better reason than convenience into their decision to reconcile: their three daughters, 26-year-old Sophia, 24-year-old Sistine, and 20-year-old Scarlet. Another source who knows the duo from the Palm Beach area said:

“They are both family-oriented. That had a lot to do with their efforts to stay together.”

Hmm. We’ll see what happens with these two. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Sylvester and Jennifer’s reconciliation will last after hearing this new report? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]