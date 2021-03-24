Talladega Nights Child Actor Houston Tumlin Dies Of Apparent Suicide

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Former child actor Houston Tumlin has taken his own life.

According to reports, the 28-year-old, who played the foul-mouthed son of Will Ferrell’s character in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, died of apparent suicide in his Pelham, Alabama home on Tuesday afternoon.

Tumlin’s girlfriend was reportedly home at the time and discovered his body. It did not appear that he left a note behind.

Talladega Nights was his only acting credit. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans told NBC News that the former actor had served in the armed forces and suffered from PTSD and depression.

So tragic. Our hearts go out to his loved ones.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

[Image via Sony Pictures]