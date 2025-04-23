Why Elizabeth Hurley Is 'Perfect' For Billy Ray Cyrus After 'Depressing' Divorce & Family Drama!

It’s no secret Billy Ray Cyrus has been struggling lately amid a messy divorce and an even more complicated family feud. But now that he’s gone public with his new lover Elizabeth Hurley, sources seem positive he’s on the right track.

On Easter Sunday, the rock star made the shock announcement that he’s linked up with the actress via a cute Instagram photo of him kissing her cheek. Very sweet — and not something we (or some other Cyrus family members, for that matter) saw coming!

The pair actually go way back… all the way to 2022 when they worked on the film Christmas in Paradise together. Apparently, the Achy Breaky Heart artist’s wife at the time, Tish, suspected they’d had an affair — though sources have maintained that they were simply pals until weeks ago when they were both single at the same time.

Whether or not they were hooking up at the time, quickly after his divorce from Tish, Billy Ray moved on with his third wife Firerose, who he filed for divorce from in May 2024. They fired off nasty allegations against the other amid the split, and things have kinda been a hot mess since then as his son Trace also urged him to get help for alleged problematic behavior amid an ongoing family feud.

Acknowledging this, a source told People on Tuesday that the Austin Powers star is “amazing” for the musician, who is focused on moving forward past the controversy. The source shared:

“The divorce and drama put him down. It was depressing.”

But with a new woman by his side, everything’s looking up:

“Liz is perfect for him to move on. And she won’t put up with any nonsense.”

Since she met him in 2022 when he was doing well, it’s thought that she won’t deal with any BS. A source previously told DailyMail.com:

“Despite what people think about this, she is good for him. If she can keep Billy Ray on the straight and narrow, more power to her. The fact that she has such a history with him and met him at a time in his life when he was doing well is a good thing. He can be himself around her.”

Good!

His life — and especially his love life — has been chaotic enough lately. He doesn’t need a new romance stirring up more drama. Here’s to hoping this can stay a chill, positive relationship!

