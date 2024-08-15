Tallulah Willis Slams Cruel Comments She & Sisters Are 'Unattractive' Clones Of Bruce!

Tallulah Willis has had it with the cruelty!

Earlier this week, Scout Willis, 33, posted a wholesome video on Instagram in which she dances to her new song Over and Over alongside her sisters, Tallulah, 30, and Rumer, 35, her one-year-old niece Louetta, mom Demi Moore, and some friends. She captioned the post:

“I must be God’s favorite nepo baby to have a family who supports me this much If they can learn it so can you babe”

But despite the wholesomeness of the video — its jab at haters must have had an effect. Some trolls took to the comments to talk about how “unattractive” the three sisters are. We wish we were joking!

One commenter wrote, “It’s like Bruce Willis cloned himself three times lol,” while another added:

“I have always said how do two such gorgeous people have such unattractive daughters…. But it’s because they look like their Dad!”

So mean! The girls definitely do look a lot like Bruce, but calling them unattractive?! On a comment thread they’ll read?? How much of a jerk can you be??

In response, Tallulah took to her own social media account to clap back at the hate! In a since-deleted post, she shared screenshots of the comments alongside some pointed words:

“Hi! By now you prob seen the viral video of our family dancing in unison to @scoutlaruewillis new single! We love this video! What a delight to share — people always seemed shocked when we share how cruel and mean the comments on us have been our whole lives, so it’s important to me to call out this person to highlight an example of just regular Tuesday c**tyness.”

LOLz!

She concluded by adding how grateful she is for Scout’s new song — and for therapy! Ha!

Just plain ol’ mean, huh? We love Tallulah’s clapback!

