Denise Richards Goes OFF On ‘Mean’ RHOBH Cast & Brandi Glanville Hookup Rumors!

Denise Richards had A LOT to say about her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates – especially Brandi Glanville!

The 50-year-old actress appeared on Jeff Lewis Live on Friday, where the radio host grilled her about her “controversial” exit from the Bravo reality show. As viewers may recall, Richards quit the series after two seasons when Glanville claimed they slept with each other. After the movie star learned of the rumor on a trip to Rome with the rest of the cast back in 2020, she vehemently denied the accusation. And while Glanville has remained adamant that the alleged hookup happened, Richards continued to shut down the claim when Lewis broached the subject in the interview, saying:

“That’s not true. I never had a fling with her. I was so caught off guard and a week later I was in Rome where I was told that news and I was obviously very surprised by it.”

The momma of three said she had “no idea” if production pushed the storyline. However, she found it was interesting how “they magically had a mic” for Glanville when she told Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp about the alleged incident.

According to Richards, she was introduced to The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star once through an agent before they briefly worked together on the series. Glanville then visited her in Northern California in order to interview her for her podcast. There, Richards claimed the author “had a crush” on her co-star and longtime friend Patrick Muldoon and wanted to connect with him:

“He’s one of my best friends, so I was able to make that happen.”

The Wild Things actress went on to deny staying in Glanville’s room at the time, saying two of her daughters and one of their pals were in the same room as her at the time since she didn’t trust them together. Trying to get off the subject, she then said:

“I don’t wanna get into … I don’t want to give her this platform, that’s why. When all that went down, I didn’t want to give … it was so unbelievable to me. She wants it to be a thing, that’s why I didn’t want to …”

Lewis then confessed he knew “the whole story” and completely believed Richards, saying he only wanted to ask her about the drama so she could possibly change the minds of those who were on the fence about it. But the star claimed she didn’t “care” whether or not people believed her side of the story:

“If people believe it, they’ll believe it. I don’t care. I’ve had worse things said about me, really horrible things. I don’t wanna really get into the whole thing with her. She wasn’t even filming with us. It was the weirdest thing and the weirdest storyline. But looking back at some of the things that were brought up prior to that, I don’t know if it was set up along the way.”

Denise then noted that she’s “very open” about her sexuality, explaining:

“If I f**ked her I would have said, ‘Yeah, I f**ked her, so what. Who gives a s**t.’ Actually, it would have made an easier trip for me in Rome. I would say it, so what! But then there’s nothing to fight about.”

And we guess Brandi must have tuned into the interview because she actually called out her co-star for “lying her ass off” on the show, tweeting on Friday:

“Denise Richards is on Jeff Louis‘s radio show lying her ass off right now. We had sex one time it was not a turn on for me I couldn’t get into it and it 1,000,000% happened and I will take a lie detector test. And I’m not the only housewife she tried to have sex with.”

Wow! They’re not even on RHOBH anymore, and they’re still creating all of this drama between them!

Denise Richards is on Jeff Louis‘s radio show lying her ass off right now we had sex one time it was not a turn on for me I couldn’t get into it and it 1,000,000% happened and I will take a lie detector test and I’m not the only housewife she tried to have sex with — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) February 11, 2022

But that’s not all Denise had to say about her time on the reality show…

She also touched on the tension with her former cast members, specifically recalling a conversation they had about threesomes during a party with her family and friends. Many of the women thought she was being a hypocrite at the time for wanting them to stop since she was open about her sex life throughout her first season on the show. Richards called the moment “odd” and felt it was a “set up” before adding:

“It was in the beginning of the season and they kept bringing it up and they were making such an issue out of it. The thing is, if you put a bunch of women together and you really start asking questions and getting to know each other, drama will come out of it. You don’t have to make s**t up.”

And while she enjoyed her first season, the Illinois native believed she was “the target” of the other cast members at “every single dinner” moving forward:

“I told the women, ‘You guys gotta ease up because it’s not gonna look good for you girls. Why do you have to be so mean?’ They were very aggressive the whole season. It’s like they pick one person each season and go after them and that season, it was me.”

As for her iconic “Bravo, Bravo, f**king Bravo” line, she claimed the entire thing was taken out of context:

“When I sat down to that dinner, I was dealing with some stuff with my children and they started to go at me. This was before I heard what Teddi said about Brandi. Prior to that, they were already starting in. I was like, ‘I can’t do another f**king dinner dealing with this s**t.’ I blurted out what I was dealing with and said, ‘Bravo, Bravo, f**king Bravo,’ because I was told to do that from Kyle and Rinna — whether they want to admit it or not, I don’t care — that if you say something about your kids, to do that and Bravo won’t air it. So at that dinner I said something I shouldn’t have about my family.”

She continued:

“It was a very difficult season, from Day 1, because I felt like I couldn’t even be myself, I had surgery during the season, I didn’t feel good, I was in pain a lot but I did show up. During those dinners I would leave, it was after a certain point … I think they wanted me to fight and I’m not gonna fight about certain things.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she also addressed rumors that she made $4 million on the show, saying:

“They don’t pay a lot of money, so I did not get $4 million.”

Nonetheless, she expressed that she wanted to be a part of the show because she “thought it’d be fun,” and also due to Lisa Rinna “who I was friends with, not anymore.”

Damn…

She did not hold back, Perezcious readers! Reactions to her confessions? Sound OFF in the comments (Below).

