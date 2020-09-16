Brandi Glanville Spills ALL THE NSFW DEETS On Alleged Denise Richards Affair!

ALL the tea is being spilled by Brandi Glanville!

The Bravolebrity spoke exclusively with DailyMailTV about her intimate relationship with Denise Richards, which she says began just TEN DAYS after she said “I do” with Aaron Phypers back in 2018.

We’ve all seen the fallout from the alleged affair — which resulted in Denise ultimately fleeing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after just two seasons. But for the first time we’re getting the WHOLE story of the hookup from beginning to end!

Get ready, it’s a doozy! According to Brandi…

First Interaction

First bombshell? Denise started it!

Yep, Glanville says the “sexually aggressive” mother of three is the one who instigated their affair on September 18, 2018 when they first met at the upscale Café Habana restaurant in Malibu. Brandi’s agent set up the meet, as he had just taken on Denise as a client and wanted her to give some pointers about appearing on RHOBH:

“We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me and the whole time she is looking at my boobs. Then our agent left because it was getting late for him, but we stayed because we were having a great time, we were hitting it off. And then Denise said to me: ‘Oh my God, does it seem like I’ve been looking at your boobs all night?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, pretty much.'”

At this point, the pair had been drinking heavily (Denise tequila and Brandi wine), and Richards asked to see Glanville’s breasts in the bathroom because — as she said — she was considering having hers redone:

“We went into the bathroom and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down, she just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me. We were drunk and it’s not the first time I’ve made out with a friend or a girl. I was flattered, it was a compliment. She’s a beautiful girl. She’s Denise Richards. We had a good time and then we went back to the table and had more drinks.”

But then, things got even steamier! The 47-year-old recalled that they soon after headed back to the bathroom:

“She said to me, ‘Oh my God, I always wanted to f**k the s**t out of you.’ And I was like, what? But I was going with it. I was having a good time. We were just making out, I had jeans on. There was nothing other than like a little bit of ti**y sucking, but it was sexy.”

Both intoxicated women were getting ready to head out at this point, and Brandi ordered an Uber for herself, leaving her car behind — but Denise wanted to drive herself home:

“We were both so drunk. I walked her across the street to her car, where the Ralph’s parking lot was, and we made out a little bit again in her car and then this car comes driving up and she’s like, ‘Oh my God it’s paparazzi, it’s paparazzi, get down.’ I’m like, ‘I think it’s my Uber, babe.’ There was a little paranoia there. And before we left she was like, ‘Oh my God, I hope that you would never tell anyone about this, my personal life is my personal life. I trust you.’ To me it was not a big deal, two girls getting drunk and making out, but of course I didn’t know she was married at this point, she never mentioned Aaron once.”

After that night, Brandi says she would be bombarded by messages from her new gal pal:

“It was nonstop from her after the first night we met. She wanted to finish what she started, that’s how I felt.”

However, the momma of two did her best to push the Melrose Place alum away:

“She was literally texting me every single day. ‘Oh, I’m in your neighborhood, can I just come over? Can I come over? I need to see you.’ I said, well, ‘I can meet you for a drink, I can meet you at dinner.’ I just didn’t want to be alone with her, because I felt that she had a lot of dude energy, like she really wanted me. I felt almost like it was a guy that wanted to hit it and quit it. Like he wanted to get what he wanted, but this was Denise. All I wanted was a new friend that I liked, that was cool and drank. I really was not looking for any kind of sexual partner, I felt like I was running from her.”

Back at Café Habana

About two months later, they saw each other again when shooting a scene for the Real Housewives franchise:

“All night we talked about sex and how he (Aaron) was okay as long as she was with a girl, she could never be with a guy. After filming we were like, ‘let’s just go out and party.’ We went back to the scene of the crime Café Habana and her husband Aaron met up with us and we were all getting very hammered.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum claims the recently married couple spoke openly about having threesomes with other women — and says the co-stars’ previous encounter was brought up. Surprisingly, Aaron was already aware of it. If true that kind of flies in the face of Denise’s protests about him being offended if he found out about the cheating — but more on that later. Brandi continued:

“They got on the subject of how do they get other women to come into their marriage and into their bed? They asked if I could help them? And I’m like, ‘Um, call Charlie Sheen.’ All night we talked about sex and how he (Aaron) was okay as long as she was with a girl, she could never be with a guy. It was an interesting conversation and it just made me feel like, okay, these are very sexual people that are very open.”

At some point during the night, the ladies locked lips. A snap of this was sent to Andy Cohen, but was not seen publicly until June of this year. After this, Brandi says Denise continued to pursue her via text:

“We spoke a lot but I continued to make myself unavailable.”

Muldoon & Mendocino

It wasn’t until a few months later, in April 2019, that they saw each other again. Denise was out of town filming a movie, and suggested that Brandi come to the location:

“She was filming with her ex Patrick Muldoon and Denise suggested I come to the set in Mendocino. I was reluctant at first but I knew Denise being on my podcast would do really well, so I agreed, I have to put food on the table. I did feel a little bit like it was her way of finally getting me alone, but I knew what I was getting myself into. It’s not that I didn’t like Denise, I just didn’t want to have sex with her.”

And so Glanville flew to northern California to stay in a cottage with Denise, where she was filming the Christmas flick My Adventures with Santa. One of Denise’s children, and a friend of her daughter were also staying at the Mendocino Hotel, and Brandi was promised a roll away bed to sleep on:

“When I arrived, I met up with her and Patrick and we all hit it off and were having a great time. Patrick and I were just being silly and we started kissing. I think in a weird way, I was making out with him just to put off having to make out with Denise.”

The following day, Brandi explored Mendocino, and later recorded a podcast with Patrick, who famously co-starred with Denise in Starship Troopers — in his hotel room:

“I thought it was great. We were all wildly drunk, and Patrick said, ‘So did you hook up with Denise last night after you left me?’ And I said, no, what are you talking about? But he said, ‘Brandi, I dated the girl for five years, I know she likes girls.’ That night we all got even more drunk than the night before and went back to Denise’s cottage. The girls were asleep in their room. Patrick went back to his room and Denise and I went upstairs.”

It wasn’t long before Brandi says things turned steamy once more:

“I was really ready to pass out. And the next thing I know we’re making out, she’s on top of me and our clothes are off. And yeah, we’re going at it, we had sex. But Denise said to me, ‘I don’t understand, you seem like you’re not into it.’ And I wasn’t, I just didn’t want to do it.”

But the morning after, Denise’s reaction to their evening together shocked Brandi:

“She was like, ‘Wow, you left marks all over my body and Aaron, if he ever finds out, he’s gonna kill me. He can never find out.’ I literally did a double take and I was silent for a few minutes. I am not good with secrets. They make me uncomfortable. It’s not that I don’t think she’s a beautiful, attractive woman. I just put myself in a situation that I didn’t want to be in.”

She continued:

“I put myself in that situation, so I’m not a victim. And as far as I was aware Aaron was one million per cent aware that Denise and I made out the first night we met because we talked about it. He also knew I was going to Mendocino and I was sleeping in the same bed as her, so I was shocked by what she was saying.”

After arriving home, Brandi continued to process the situation and told her close friends what happened:

“You know, the conclusion I came to was that Aaron wouldn’t care less about it but this was her way of having something over me and making sure I never talk about it to anyone else.”

After that, Glanville says she did not see Richards for more than six months because she made herself “unavailable” again:

“The first time I saw her was on Housewives in November and I was so nervous because I didn’t know whether to be like, “screw you” or to shut up and not let anyone know because I was ashamed. And I thought people were going to judge me – you’re a cheater, you’re sleeping with a married woman. And so I had this weight on my shoulders.”

What Now?

As we previously reported, Denise recently announced she would be leaving the reality series, which has left Brandi in shock:

“I was super shocked when Denise said that she was leaving the show. She’s a strong woman. She said she wanted closure all year, so sit down with me and get closure. I think that she just needs more of a narrative that she can control. And you know what, maybe she’s just not built for reality television. I just want to know why she made up all the lies.”

Brandi also noted that the 49-year-old has threatened a cease-and-desist letter to keep her quiet:

“I really didn’t think it was going to be as huge as it is. It’s literally everywhere. However, I think the denial with Denise has made it a huge deal, especially since it’s all over Housewives. All I’m interested in is getting the truth out there.”

What do U think of all the tea, Perezcious readers?! Now that you’ve heard Brandi’s entire tale, has it swayed you at all as to whom is telling the truth?? Let us know your thoughts (below) in the comments.

