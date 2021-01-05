Tana Mongeau GOES OFF On Bella Thorne Over 'HORRIBLE' Diss Track -- Watch!

What better way to start the new year than some more Youtube drama?!

On Sunday, Tana Mongeau finally reacted to Bella Thorne‘s diss track Stupid F**king B***h, which was very clearly about her. Uploading a now-viral video, the internet personality was joined by her friends as they watched and commented on her ex-girlfriend’s song. At the start of the clip cleverly titled, “Bella Thorne made a HORRIBLE song about me and we reacted to it,” she shared:

“We filmed this before Christmas, but I’ve been debating on if I wanted to have the scandal or not…here I am.”

Let us rewind first…

ICYMI, the exes have been feuding since their split in 2019. They recently went back and forth on Twitter after Tana not-so-subtly fired back at Bella for claiming she was the “first” celeb on OnlyFans. It wasn’t too long ago that the Disney Channel came under fire for ruining the site for sex workers. The 22-year-old YouTuber, who joined the spicy subscription service before Bella, recently posted a series of tweets promoting Tana Uncensored in December, even subtweeting the actress with:

“k i’m done promoting my onlyfans for the day no i’m not gonna claim i was the first celeb to do it either hahahahahahaha.”

Shortly afterward, Shake It Up star started to promote her single SFB. The feud is a long, complicated thing, TBH!

And in the new reaction video, the former Mrs. Paul joked about the diss track, saying:

“Calling it a record is so dumb. Someone said that they’ve never heard a song embodiment of cats scratching trying to get out of a room until this song.”

Mongeau then went on to say she had been “feuding with Bella Thorne,” adding:

“[It was] something I really never wanted to happen, which I’ve been trying to avoid for years… but she decided to release a music video…”

In the midst of all the shade, the influencer also teased that she would later release a series of story time videos on everything that has happened with Bella. We cannot wait for that one!

To top it all off, Tana couldn’t help but completely roast Bella’s “Coachella glam,” teasing:

“I don’t think she’s ever let a makeup artist help her out.”

There was also the brutal clapback where the YouTuber said:

“You don’t have any friends. You can’t keep a friend.”

Then, one of her crew members hinted that her only friends were “the cats.”

Ch-ch-check out the shady video in full (below):

Since the video went live, the Midnight Sun star has yet to respond. Damn, we sure hope she does.

What do U think about the Bella and Tana drama?! Do U think the actress will respond? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Tana Mongeau/YouTube & Bella Thorne/Instagram]