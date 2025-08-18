Bella Thorne Is Getting Two WILDLY Different Reactions To Proposing To Her Boyfriend! Which Do U Agree With??

Bella Thorne just got on one knee!

The Disney Channel alum definitely still knows how to Shake It Up… In her household, it’s out the door with tradition! Over the weekend, she took to Instagram to share a post dedicated to her engagement to fiancé Mark Emms. Except she didn’t post ANY pics or vids of him popping the question — because SHE was the one to ask!

Related: Benny Blanco’s Biggest Fear Could Ruin Engagement To Selena Gomez

The 27-year-old kicked off a carousel of snapshots with a video of her lowering down on one knee and presenting a ring to her man in a candlelit room. In her caption, she pointed out that HE was actually first to propose in 2023, but that she wanted a turn at it too. She shared:

“3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I”

Scroll through all the pics and vids (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)

Exciting for them!

But in the comments, fans were quick to sound off with their varying takes. Some were NOT into it!!! They reacted:

“Ok ladies let’s not normalize this, okay?” “If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused” “Girls in 2025: he said yeeesss” “This one shoulda stayed in the gallery sis”

However, others thought it was a totally sweet gesture:

“This is so romantic what is wrong with yall” “this comment section is giving mad single energy” “comments failed. girl power i love you for this” “THESE COMMENTS R ARE NOT IT. i think what Bella did here is showing her s/o (& herself) that she believes in equality for their relationship, that she’s committed to him as much as he is & that it doesn’t have to be a one-sided cute proposal. Oh anddd it’s clear that she dgaf about social norms.”

Clearly! What matters most is Bella and her beau are happy!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Bella Thorne/Instagram]